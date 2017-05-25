Calgary woman facing 12 charges of fraud, identity theft brought to Halifax
A 30-year-old woman from Calgary, Alta., has been brought to Halifax to face 12 charges of fraud and identity theft. A 30-year-old woman from Calgary, Alta., has been brought to Halifax to face 12 charges relating to fraud and identity theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba...
|Thu
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|1
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|Wed
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Alberta woman charged with allegedly threatenin...
|May 24
|Dave
|1
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC