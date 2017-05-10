Calgary police seek person of interes...

Calgary police seek person of interest in Monterey Park shooting death

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a person of interest in a deadly shooting over a year ago. Hussein Merhi, 26, was killed in a brazen daytime shooting in an alley in the 100 block of Del Ray Road N.E. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015.

