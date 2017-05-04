Calgary girl with rare cancer gets liver transplant in U.S.

Less than a week after being listed for an organ transplant in the U.S., three-year-old Greta Marofke and her family received a call that a liver match had become available. Less than 24 hours after a Calgary girl and her family flew to Ohio to wait for a potentially life-saving organ transplant to treat her rare form of cancer, they received a call from the hospital telling them a liver had been found and the girl was rushed into surgery.

