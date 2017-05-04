Calgary girl with rare cancer gets li...

Calgary girl with rare cancer gets liver transplant in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: CBC News

Less than a week after being listed for an organ transplant in the U.S., three-year-old Greta Marofke and her family received a call that a liver match had become available. Less than 24 hours after a Calgary girl and her family flew to Ohio to wait for a potentially life-saving organ transplant to treat her rare form of cancer, they received a call from the hospital telling them a liver had been found and the girl was rushed into surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Livingstone Range students get early start on u... May 2 not CFUW 4 sure 1
News Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen... May 2 whites less than ... 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... May 2 Bob closed Herald... 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace... May 1 Idiot Child 1
News The Judge: Drag Week Apr 28 Hairy Potter -- KHAN 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC