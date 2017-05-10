Boy injured after vehicle crashes through Calgary storefront
A young boy was injured after a vehicle crashed through the storefront of Frilly Lilly boutique on Shawville Blvd. Saturday afternoon. The boy suffered a suspected broken leg as well as lacerations, and was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital by ambulance.
