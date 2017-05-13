Bowie to become member of Alberta Ord...

Bowie to become member of Alberta Order of Excellence

Lethbridge's Gary Bowie will be among the eight provincial residents to become members of the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2017. The Order is the province's highest honour a citizen can receive and is an official part of the Canadian Honours System.

Alberta

