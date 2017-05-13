Body found on Poundmaker Road
Justin Semenchuk, known to some as Justin Duke, was found on Wednesday morning just before 5:30 a.m., face down on the road near the intersection with Sir Winston Churchill Avenue. The death of the 24-year-old man from Edmonton is being ruled non suspicious after an investigation by RCMP and autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
