Baytex Reports Election of Directors
Baytex Energy Corp. reports that the nominees listed in its Information Circular-Proxy Statement for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting held earlier today are set out below.
