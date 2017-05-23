Battery-powered electric buses ready for service in St. Albert
The city of St. Albert and the province of Alberta are introducing Canada's first city-owned, battery-powered electric buses. St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse and Transportation Minister Brian Mason will ride one of three long-range electric buses for St. Albert Transit that are ready for service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|May 10
|Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC