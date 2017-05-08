Back to Bitumount: How the oilsands c...

Back to Bitumount: How the oilsands changed Alberta and Canada forever

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: CBC News

A powerhouse at the historic Bitumount oil sands mining, separating and refining facility in Fort McMurray Alta, on Tuesday October 5, 2016. Between 1925 and 1958, Bitumount was the site of experimental oil sands separation plants and was designated a Provincial Historic Resource in 1974.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justi... 23 hr CA Custer 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble Tue Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 1
News Livingstone Range students get early start on u... May 2 not CFUW 4 sure 1
News Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen... May 2 whites less than ... 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... May 2 Bob closed Herald... 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) May 1 Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace... May 1 Idiot Child 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC