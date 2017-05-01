Audio recordings from Alberta hotline expose what Islamophobia sounds like
A mosque in Cold Lake was defaced with racist graffiti in October 2014, before the hotline was set up. Nola Keeler is an award-winning journalist who has worked with CBC in Whitehorse, Yukon and Edmonton for the past 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livingstone Range students get early start on u...
|10 hr
|not CFUW 4 sure
|1
|Muslim association to convert former Kergan Cen...
|10 hr
|whites less than ...
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|10 hr
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Day of Mourning recognizes victims of workplace...
|Mon
|Idiot Child
|1
|The Judge: Drag Week
|Apr 28
|Hairy Potter -- KHAN
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC