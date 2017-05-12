At least 11 more surgeries axed
Alberta Health Services has postponed at least 11 more elective surgeries at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital due to a water quality concern impacting the sterilization of medical devices. Ninety-five postponements have taken place May 9-11.--NEWS PHOTO EMMA BENNETT Alberta Health Services is confirming at least 11 more elective surgeries will be cancelled Friday, as staff at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital attempt to identify the source of a residue found on surgical equipment in the hospital's Medical Device Reprocessing area.
