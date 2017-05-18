Alberta's economy starting to stabilize: ATB outlook
ATB Financial points to several economic indicators in its quarterly outlook: retail activity, housing prices and the labour market are all showing modest growth. The rebuild in Fort McMurray will also add to growth in the province.
