Alberta teen seriously injured in 'fight club' at Spruce Grove school

An Edmonton-area mother wants to warn teens and parents after she said her 14-year-old was seriously injured in a "fight club" initiated by boys at his school. Tanya Guthrie's son, a Grade 8 student at Woodhaven Middle School in Spruce Grove, needed surgery from a fight that left him with a broken nose and cheek bone and a severe injuries to his left eye.

