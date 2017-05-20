Alberta MP slams Trudeau government for motive behind plan to move Vegreville immigration centre
WATCH ABOVE: Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs used an article written by Global News on the relocation of an immigration centre in Alberta while addressing Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. Goodale said the move will address staffing challenges and benefit Alberta in the end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|Wed
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|Tue
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|May 10
|Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC