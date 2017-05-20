Alberta introduces first overhaul of workplace rules in almost 30 years
The first major overhaul of the province's workplace rules in almost 30 years proposes that Albertans be allowed to take unpaid leave to look after themselves and loved ones without fear of losing their jobs. The Fair and Family-Friendly Workplaces Act introduced Wednesday also would bring maternity and compassionate leave up to federal standards and set new rules for overtime and vacation pay.
