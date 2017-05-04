Advance historic page from March 1, 1971: Alba House
The top left-photo is captioned, "The seven-story, concrete fortress-like structure on Victory Boulevard, Meiers Corners, houses one of the largest Catholic publishing firms in the United States. Owned and operated by the Society of St. Paul, Alba House published approximately 95,000 books last year."
