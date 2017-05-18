A tanker with oil from the Kinder Mor...

A tanker with oil from the Kinder Morgan pipeline plies the waters off B.C.

The Globe follows the Eser K, carrying more than 356,000 barrels of Alberta crude oil destined for California, through the most hazardous stretch in B.C. waters to observe the risks and safeguards in place, Justine Hunter reports from aboard the Seaspan Raven n a Sunday morning, the tanker Eser K idled in Burrard Inlet, off of Kinder Morgan's Westbridge Marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C. The ship had just loaded 356,626 barrels of Alberta crude oil, destined for California. Deckhands prepared to weigh anchor, their departure timed so that the ship would cruise under the Second Narrows rail bridge at the precise moment that the currents were neither pushing nor pulling: Slack tide.

