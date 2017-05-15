2017 AMFA Provincial Choral, Music & Speech Festival

Choral, music, and speech students from across the province converge at Edmonton's MacEwan University's Alberta College Campus and historic McDougall United Church from Sunday, May 28 to Saturday, June 3, 2017, to compete at the 2017 Alberta Music Festival Association Provincial Choral, Music & Speech Festival. Competitors have successfully competed at their respective local festivals to have the chance to compete at the Provincial Festival.

