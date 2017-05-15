2017 AMFA Provincial Choral, Music & Speech Festival
Choral, music, and speech students from across the province converge at Edmonton's MacEwan University's Alberta College Campus and historic McDougall United Church from Sunday, May 28 to Saturday, June 3, 2017, to compete at the 2017 Alberta Music Festival Association Provincial Choral, Music & Speech Festival. Competitors have successfully competed at their respective local festivals to have the chance to compete at the Provincial Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. school panned for having white people in h...
|May 17
|Idiot Child
|2
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|Uranium mine cleanup moves ahead, but Saskatche...
|May 14
|Radon
|1
|Alberta home-school agency buys time as it figh... (Nov '16)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|5
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|May 11
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|Dark skies advocates worried about Calgary ring...
|May 10
|Flash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC