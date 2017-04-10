What you need to know about the class...

What you need to know about the class-action suit over E. coli tainted Robin Hood flour

Read more: CBC News

Calgary lawyer Clint Docken appeared on the Calgary Eyeopener program on Wednesday to explain more about the class-action lawsuit filed against Smuckers Foods, the makers of Robin Hood all-purpose flour. Two Alberta law firms, one in Edmonton and the other in Calgary, have filed a class-action lawsuit seeking $25 million from the makers of Robin Hood flour.

