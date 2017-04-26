Warrants out for Okotoks couple charged with selling fentanyl
An Okotoks couple charged with selling fentanyl, linked to an overdose death, did not show up to their preliminary hearing Monday. Warrants were issued for Brian Adrian Crane and Rachel Chafe in Calgary court on April 24 when their lawyers said they were confident their clients were not coming to court and asked to be removed as their council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Wheel.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Wed
|Smokey
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca...
|Wed
|ckrangle
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC