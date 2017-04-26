Warrants out for Okotoks couple charg...

Warrants out for Okotoks couple charged with selling fentanyl

An Okotoks couple charged with selling fentanyl, linked to an overdose death, did not show up to their preliminary hearing Monday. Warrants were issued for Brian Adrian Crane and Rachel Chafe in Calgary court on April 24 when their lawyers said they were confident their clients were not coming to court and asked to be removed as their council.

