Voyeurism charges laid after nude images recorded at Airdrie home
Police in Alberta have laid voyeurism charges against a man now believed to be in California who they say recorded images of nude women in Airdrie in 2014 without their knowledge. Troy Scott Young, 45, is believed to be living in San Diego, Calif., and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
