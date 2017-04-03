Vimy Ridge: 'What free people are cap...

Vimy Ridge: 'What free people are capable of when the essential is at stake'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canadians of all ages and all walks of life, they gathered under the soaring pillars of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of that fateful battle - and reflect on its enduring legacy. Exactly 100 years earlier, the scene here had been quite different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Sun meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Sun Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Sun how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Sat Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Sat Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Sat Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Sat Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC