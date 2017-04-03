Vimy Ridge: 'What free people are capable of when the essential is at stake'
Canadians of all ages and all walks of life, they gathered under the soaring pillars of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of that fateful battle - and reflect on its enduring legacy. Exactly 100 years earlier, the scene here had been quite different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Sun
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Sun
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Sun
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Sat
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Sat
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Sat
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Sat
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC