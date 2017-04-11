VIDEO: Man plunges into freezing wate...

VIDEO: Man plunges into freezing water to save dog that fell through ice

18 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A man in Canada didn't hesitate to plunge into freezing cold water to save his dog after it broke through thin ice at a park. By coincidence, a news crew was at the park in Saint Albert, Alberta on Saturday for a story on ice safety as the ordeal unfolded.

