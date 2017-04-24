VIDEO: Alberta horses recovering after near drowning
On April 16, Easter Sunday, 10 horses fell through the ice on a dugout, sparking a rescue effort involving crews and members from six fire and rescue stations. The seven rodeo horses rescued from what would have been an icy grave near Hythe, Alta., were doing well April 21, almost one week after their harrowing escape.
