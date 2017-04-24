VIDEO: Alberta horses recovering afte...

VIDEO: Alberta horses recovering after near drowning

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Western Producer

On April 16, Easter Sunday, 10 horses fell through the ice on a dugout, sparking a rescue effort involving crews and members from six fire and rescue stations. The seven rodeo horses rescued from what would have been an icy grave near Hythe, Alta., were doing well April 21, almost one week after their harrowing escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Judge: Drag Week 3 hr Hairy Potter -- KHAN 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Wed Smokey 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) Wed Sucks to be U 3
Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca... Wed ckrangle 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 19 Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC