Two people charged in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church
Edmonton police have charged a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman with second-degree murder and other offences in the death of a 17-month-old toddler whose body was found outside a north Edmonton church on Friday. The body of toddler Anthony Joseph Gordon Raine was discovered outside Good Shepherd Anglican Church near 155th Avenue and Castle Downs Road.
