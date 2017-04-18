Toddler's father, woman charged with murder after boy's body found near Edmonton church
Edmonton police have charged a 17-month-old boy's father and a woman with second-degree murder after the toddler's body was found outside a north Edmonton church on Friday. Joseph Crier, 26, and Tasha Mack, 25, were arrested Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC