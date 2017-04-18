They may be Little Potatoes but the aim is big
People in the business of selling fruit and vegetables often have to come up with new ways to get their products noticed on grocery store shelves, where there is so much choice. For this week's Our Vancouver show, with the theme of innovation, host Gloria Macarenko speaks to the man in charge of inventing new products and championing their uniqueness for the Little Potato Company .
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
