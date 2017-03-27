Survey suggests more public washrooms...

Survey suggests more public washrooms needed in Edmonton's core

A survey conducted by the city suggests there is a need for more public washrooms in the central part of Edmonton. There are currently 51 public washrooms in the downtown core communities.

