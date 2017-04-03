St. Albert homes evacuated as RCMP in...

St. Albert homes evacuated as RCMP investigate - unfolding incident'

St. Albert residents are being asked to avoid an area of the city's northeast as RCMP investigate an "unfolding incident." Limited information was released, but in a media release early Friday afternoon RCMP said a hazmat team from Edmonton was called in to "clear a residence" on Waverly Drive.

