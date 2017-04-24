Spruce Grove home raided, 2 arrested after fentanyl-laced package from China intercepted
Two people have been arrested and charged in Spruce Grove, Alta., after a package from China tested positive for narcotics when it was going through customs. Police said the Canada Border Services Agency 's international mail centre in Vancouver intercepted the package from China on Dec. 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|12 hr
|Smokey
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|15 hr
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca...
|16 hr
|ckrangle
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC