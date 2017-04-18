'Someone out there is missing this li...

'Someone out there is missing this little boy': Toddler found dead outside Edmonton church

National Post

Edmonton police homicide section was investigating the suspicious death of a male toddler found Friday near 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road. Police asked for the public's assistance to identify "specific articles of clothing belonging to the toddler" and said the clothing was found on the scene, but did not say what the toddler was wearing.

