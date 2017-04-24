Soldier who died while training was i...

Soldier who died while training was in vehicle involved in other fatal accidents

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A soldier who died while training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was in a type of armoured vehicle that has been involved in other fatal accidents. The military says Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... 20 hr Smokey 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) 22 hr Sucks to be U 3
Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca... 23 hr ckrangle 1
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 19 Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC