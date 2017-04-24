Soldier who died while training was in vehicle involved in other fatal accidents
A soldier who died while training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was in a type of armoured vehicle that has been involved in other fatal accidents. The military says Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|20 hr
|Smokey
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|22 hr
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca...
|23 hr
|ckrangle
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC