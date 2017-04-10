Snowfall warning continues for Edmonton, other parts of Alberta
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Edmonton region, including St. Albert and Sherwood Park, warning that travelling on highways, roads and walkways may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Two winter storm warnings are in effect - for the region encompassing Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche, and for the Fort McMurray and Fort McKay areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Apr 8
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC