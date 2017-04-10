Snowfall warning continues for Edmonton, other parts of Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Edmonton region, including St. Albert and Sherwood Park, warning that travelling on highways, roads and walkways may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Two winter storm warnings are in effect - for the region encompassing Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche, and for the Fort McMurray and Fort McKay areas.

