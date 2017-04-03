Second-degree murder charge laid in 1...

Second-degree murder charge laid in 1 of 2 Chipman homicides

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man with one count of second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that took place in the central Alberta village of Chipman. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a home after reports of shots fired.

