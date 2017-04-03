Second-degree murder charge laid in 1 of 2 Chipman homicides
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man with one count of second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that took place in the central Alberta village of Chipman. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to a home after reports of shots fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|22 hr
|LRT The Original
|3
|MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana...
|Mon
|Stop Statism
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 1
|Dont matter
|49
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Apr 1
|Andrea
|2
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC