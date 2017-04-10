Scorpion falls from United Airlines o...

Scorpion falls from United Airlines overhead bin, stings passenger A...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

A scorpion fell from the overhead bin of a United Airlines plane over the weekend and stung a man before flight attendants could grab the arachnid, according to multiple reports. Richard Bell told CBC News that he was eating lunch on a flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday when he felt something fall into his hair from above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Apr 8 Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Apr 8 Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Apr 8 Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC