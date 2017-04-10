Scorpion falls from United Airlines overhead bin, stings passenger A...
A scorpion fell from the overhead bin of a United Airlines plane over the weekend and stung a man before flight attendants could grab the arachnid, according to multiple reports. Richard Bell told CBC News that he was eating lunch on a flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday when he felt something fall into his hair from above.
