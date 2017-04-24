Saskatchewan man killed in workplace accident outside Edmonton
Just after 9:10 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017, emergency crews were called to Hi-Pro Feeds in Sherwood Park. Craig Ryan, Global News A 57-year-old Saskatchewan man was killed Monday morning while clearing a grain hopper at a work site east of Edmonton.
