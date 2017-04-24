Saskatchewan man killed in workplace ...

Saskatchewan man killed in workplace accident outside Edmonton

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Just after 9:10 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017, emergency crews were called to Hi-Pro Feeds in Sherwood Park. Craig Ryan, Global News A 57-year-old Saskatchewan man was killed Monday morning while clearing a grain hopper at a work site east of Edmonton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Apr 19 Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Apr 8 Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Apr 8 Who went and lived 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC