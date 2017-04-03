Rural Alberta asks for help for the 'hidden homeless'
You don't often see people pushing around shopping carts or sleeping on park benches in Alberta's rural communities, but things are still desperate for some who don't have anywhere to call home. "A lot of the homelessness in rural communities is hidden, so it's not what you might typically see in the city," Dee Ann Benard, executive director of the Alberta Rural Development Network, said Monday.
