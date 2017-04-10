Residents of MacDonald Lofts given 1 year to relocate after ICE District buys property
Residents of MacDonald Lofts were served notice Monday that they have one year to move out of the social housing building in downtown Edmonton. ICE District Joint Venture, which is part of the Katz Group , says it will help people living in the building relocate.
