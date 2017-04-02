Regional science fair engages young minds - The Lethbridge Herald - News and Sports from around L...
J.W. Schnarr Gilbert Paterson Middle School Grade 6 student Levi Brouwer and Grade 7 student Bradley Pike take their Tiger Terminators robot project "Tiger Bot" for a walk at the Lethbridge Regional Science Fair on Saturday at the University of Lethbridge. Most working above their grade level J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald [email protected] Bright young minds took part in the region's annual science fair and science Olympics at the University of Lethbridge on Saturday.
