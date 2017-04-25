Region gets $2.1M for flood work
Environment Minister Shannon Phillips announces that the province will provide $2.1 million in grants to help mitigate floods and droughts in southeastern Alberta. The announcement took place at the Helen Beny Gibson Lounge, overlooking Finlay Bridge, at Medicine Hat city hall, and included Medicine Hat MLA Bob Wanner , Cypress County Reeve Darcy Geigle, and regional watershed alliance head Stuart Murray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Apr 8
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Apr 8
|Who went and lived
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC