Region gets $2.1M for flood work

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips announces that the province will provide $2.1 million in grants to help mitigate floods and droughts in southeastern Alberta. The announcement took place at the Helen Beny Gibson Lounge, overlooking Finlay Bridge, at Medicine Hat city hall, and included Medicine Hat MLA Bob Wanner , Cypress County Reeve Darcy Geigle, and regional watershed alliance head Stuart Murray.

