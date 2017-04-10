Ragtime & Riffs - Festival City Winds Intermediate Bands

Both Festival City Winds Intermediate Bands, under the direction of Artistic Director Wendy J. Grasdahl, play some Ragtime & Riffs on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7:30PM in the Robert Tegler Centre, Concordia University of Edmonton . The bands are also pleased to welcome the Stephen Stone Percussion Trio as their special guests for the evening.

