Ragtime & Riffs - Festival City Winds...

Ragtime & Riffs - Festival City Winds Intermediate Bands

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: St. Albert Gazette

Both Festival City Winds Intermediate Bands, under the direction of Artistic Director Wendy J. Grasdahl, play some Ragtime & Riffs on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7:30PM in the Robert Tegler Centre, Concordia University of Edmonton . The bands are also pleased to welcome the Stephen Stone Percussion Trio as their special guests for the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06) Wed Joey 50
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Apr 8 Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Apr 8 Who went and lived 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC