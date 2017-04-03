Quebec's social capital deficit stump...

Quebec's social capital deficit stumped academics long before Potter waded into the debate

When Andrew Potter resigned as director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, he expressed regret for "many aspects" of the Maclean's column that made him a pariah in Quebec. He apologized for the article's "sloppy use of anecdotes, its tone, and the way it comes across as deeply critical of the entire province."

