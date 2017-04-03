Quebec's social capital deficit stumped academics long before Potter waded into the debate
When Andrew Potter resigned as director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, he expressed regret for "many aspects" of the Maclean's column that made him a pariah in Quebec. He apologized for the article's "sloppy use of anecdotes, its tone, and the way it comes across as deeply critical of the entire province."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana...
|4 hr
|Stop Statism
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 1
|Dont matter
|49
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Apr 1
|Andrea
|2
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC