Pride Fest hoping for permanent rainbow, transgender crosswalk flags

Levi Cox, chair of Lethbridge Pride Fest, and Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman assist in the painting of a rainbow crosswalk on 3 Avenue and 6 Street South before last year's Lethbridge Pride Fest. Herald file photo by Nick Kuhl The Lethbridge Pride Fest Society hopes to make a permanent rainbow mark on the streets of Lethbridge, but may have to wait until plans are decided for 3 Avenue South reconstruction.

