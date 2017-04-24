Petawawa soldier killed in military training accident in Alberta
Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, based at CFB Petawawa, was killed during an exercise at CFB Wainwright, Alta., on Tuesday morning. WAINWRIGHT, Alta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|7 min
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Deals Steals and Great Bargains / Savings in Ca...
|1 hr
|ckrangle
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Joey
|50
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC