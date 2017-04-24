Petawawa soldier killed in military t...

Petawawa soldier killed in military training accident in Alberta

Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, based at CFB Petawawa, was killed during an exercise at CFB Wainwright, Alta., on Tuesday morning. WAINWRIGHT, Alta.

