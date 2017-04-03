Paying homage to fallen Vimy Ridge so...

Paying homage to fallen Vimy Ridge soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Respects are paid at the Brandon Cenotaph on Sunday during a special service in honour of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. A little more than 100 years ago, Murray Tallant's uncle, Francis John Tallant, 30, was killed instantly as a result of a German shell going off in northern France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor 21 hr meow 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship 22 hr Arnold 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... 23 hr how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Sat Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Motorists could pay the price during street swe... Sat Hazelwood 1
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... Sat Who went and lived 1
News Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders Sat Mac 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC