Parents call for family-friendly housing in Edmonton's core
WATCH ABOVE: A group of parents is urging the Alberta government to make changes that prevent discrimination against families when it comes to housing. As Sarah Kraus explains, they say when condos and apartments turn away children, they push families out of Edmonton's core.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|6 hr
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|7 hr
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|7 hr
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Sat
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Motorists could pay the price during street swe...
|Sat
|Hazelwood
|1
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|Sat
|Who went and lived
|1
|Todaya s youth, tomorrowa s leaders
|Sat
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC