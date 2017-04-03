Parents call for family-friendly hous...

Parents call for family-friendly housing in Edmonton's core

WATCH ABOVE: A group of parents is urging the Alberta government to make changes that prevent discrimination against families when it comes to housing. As Sarah Kraus explains, they say when condos and apartments turn away children, they push families out of Edmonton's core.

