Oilsands thirst for natural gas hits record, environmentalists decry it as 'waste'

Nearly one-third of the natural gas burned in Canada last year was used to produce crude from the oilsands, the country's energy regulator said Wednesday, something environmentalists called a "waste" of a cleaner-burning resource. According to a National Energy Board report, nearly 2.38 billion cubic feet per day or a record 29 per cent of purchased natural gas was used for oilsands production in Alberta in 2016.

