OHS lays charges against two companies
On February 2, 2015, Gyp-Tec Drywall Inc. of Medicine Hat, Alberta pleaded guilty in Swift Current Provincial Court to two counts under Occupational Health and Safety legislation. The company was fined a total of $16,800.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 4
|LRT The Original
|3
|MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana...
|Apr 3
|Stop Statism
|1
|Man charged in murder of Brooks teen (Jul '06)
|Apr 1
|Dont matter
|49
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Apr 1
|Andrea
|2
|Protesters concerned by Islamophobia motion
|Mar 23
|The truth
|1
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Mar 23
|AVAAKILA
|12
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC