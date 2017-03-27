'Nobody here wants to be a city': Alb...

'Nobody here wants to be a city': Alberta town resists city designation despite population jump

CBC News

Despite luring people away from large cities in droves - including nearby Calgary - Cochrane, Alta., is resisting the "city" designation, preferring to be a friendly town where people say hi to each other on the street. Jennifer Foy has been the town's Welcome Wagon representative for seven years and says she hears that sentiment a lot.

Alberta

